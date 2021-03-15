Local districts to hold meeting Monday, discuss school reopening bill

“I feel the kids can return safely back to school for more than two days a week. My eighth-grade son has steadily earned good grades and he has still been able to do so...but I know there is a daily struggle. There is a lack of social interaction, he hasn’t really developed any real friendships, he can barely remember the names of the kids in his class. When you’re in school, there is a built-in structure, when he’s at home, he is in charge of managing his day,” said Gonsalves.