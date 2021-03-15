‘It means so much’: People with high-risk conditions discuss significance of COVID-19 vaccinations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Starting on Wednesday, the vaccine eligibility in North Carolina is expanding to part of Group 4.
That means, people with medical conditions putting them at high risk of contracting severe illness from COVID-19 and those living in a close group living setting will be eligible for the shot.
Some of those high-risk conditions include cancer, Down Syndrome and pregnancy.
“I have a 20 year old son with down syndrome,” North Carolina Down Syndrome Alliance advocate Donna Beckmann told WBTV.
Beckmann said getting the shot to this population is critical.
“We were fortunate that he received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine a little over a week ago, when they expanded the definition in group 1 of longterm settings to include longterm home settings where people are receiving personal care services,” Beckmann said.
She said her son was lucky, but many others with Down Syndrome become eligible on Wednesday.
“It’s going to make a huge difference in his life and the lives of other people with Down Syndrome who won’t have to be isolated any longer,” Beckmann said.
Rob Lacey, who was diagnosed with the blood cancer multiple myeloma in 2018, knows a thing or two about isolation.
“Last year was my one year mark from a stem cell transplant and we got clearance from the doctors to celebrate with friends and family, and then covid happened and we were locked down,” Lacey said.
Lacey goes to chemotherapy monthly and his weakened immune system means catching COVID-19 could be devastating.
That is why he signed up early and was able to get the shot Monday.
“CaroMont had you put in your group number and I entered group 4 and they let us proceed ahead with appointments,” Lacey said.
Lacey said the shot will give him the confidence to re-connect with loved ones.
“I’m gonna be able to see and hug my mom for the first time in a year and a half so it means so much,” he said.
Lacey encourages everyone in Group 4 to start looking for appointments now.
Most health departments and hospital systems are getting an increase in vaccine supply this week, but they will not be getting additional Johnson and Johnson doses until the end of March or early April.
Mecklenburg County health leaders say they will provide information on appointments for group 4 on Tuesday.
Hospital systems like Atrium and Novant Health will also add appointments as supply allows.
To sign up go to:
- Atrium Health: MyAtriumHealth or 704-468-8888
- Novant Health: MyChart or 855-NH-VAC-4U (855) 648-2248
