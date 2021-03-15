First Alert! Two shots at rain this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This evening will remain mainly cloudy with showers developing.
The First Alert kicks in tonight and lasts through the Tuesday morning commute.
Expect showers to slow you down at times in the morning.
The higher elevations could even see a bit of light freezing rain. As of now, it doesn’t look like there will be enough for a winter weather advisory though.
Even the mountains should quickly get back above freezing in the morning. After the morning, the rest of Tuesday should only bring a few stray showers, but it will still be cool. Highs only reach the low to mid-50s.
Most of Wednesday will also be dry.
Temperatures rebound to the upper 60s before the next First Alert kicks in.
Late Wednesday into Thursday will bring more rain and possibly strong storms on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70s on Thursday.
Friday will still feature a few left-over showers as temperatures fall back to the low 60s.
Next weekend looks mainly dry but cool.
Highs only reach the mid-50s on Saturday and the low 60s on Sunday.
Lows will fall to the mid to upper 30s Friday night through Sunday night.
It will be a little cooler farther north and west. That means frost won’t be out of the question for some places.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
