FCR Call Center announces expansion in Rowan County

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - FCR and the Rowan EDC announced today that FCR will expand into Rowan County by offering work-from-home career opportunities in the area, according to a news release.
A leading provider of customer experience and business process solutions, FCR is continuing its adaptation from the traditional call-center environment towards remote work.
Founded in 2005, FCR provides a wide range of outsourced contact center, business process and social network solutions to industries that include the high tech, internet, e-retail, telecom, healthcare, finance, travel, transportation, insurance, and various sectors of the new economy. FCR works creatively alongside its clients’ existing operations and support desks, helping to fill in sales, service and support gaps like phone, email, web chat, social media and back office process.
“We are very excited to further expand FCR’s footprint in the state of North Carolina,” said Matthew Achak, president and founder of FCR. “The city of Salisbury and the surrounding area present many unique opportunities for FCR, and we are looking forward to bringing new and exciting work to the region. Salisbury has a large pool of talented and hard-working people we feel are the perfect match for our business. We are confident it will provide us with plenty of good candidates who have the skills we are looking for.”
Rowan EDC President Rod Crider expressed his gratitude for the company’s investment: “We want to thank FCR for selecting Rowan County as their newest work-from-home destination. Rowan is an ideal home for remote workers with our low housing costs, high internet speeds, and our great location. Their decision to locate in our community has the potential to add hundreds of jobs and will be a boost to our economy. We look forward to developing a lengthy and mutually-beneficial partnership with FCR in the years ahead.”
The expansion is part of FCR’s ongoing effort to bring opportunities and jobs to smaller but more diverse communities. FCR recently announced similar entries into Michigan, Idaho and Wyoming in 2020, and recently began offering positions to residents in Rocky Mount, North Carolina last month. FCR has hired more than 450 new employees in those regions.
“We welcome FCR to our community! Their work-from-home employment presents many opportunities for prospective employees,” Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander said. “This is a great opportunity for young moms who have daycare and transportation challenges, and for high school and college students and veterans looking for entrylevel positions. These positions include generous benefits packages, including insurance benefits and the opportunity for professional growth from within FCR.”
FCR will immediately begin offering positions and is now accepting new applications. The new jobs will eventually include Supervisor, Program Manager, and other leadership positions in addition to entry-level opportunities.
FCR is currently recruiting Financial Customer Service Representatives for two of its largest clients.
To be considered for a position, candidates will need a high-speed internet connection from their home. However, FCR will provide all the necessary computer and telephony equipment. Those interested in learning more about FCR or who wish to apply for a position can do so at the company’s careers website, careers.gofcr.com.
“FCR’s employees will need access to a high-speed internet connection, one of our community’s key assets available from Hotwire/Fision – operating our own high-speed broadband,” Mayor Alexander said. “Starting with 20 new jobs with plans to grow to more than 400 jobs, we are delighted that FCR has chosen the City of Salisbury to expand their business footprint in North Carolina.”
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.