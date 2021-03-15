FCR Call Center announces expansion in Rowan County

“We are very excited to further expand FCR’s footprint in the state of North Carolina,” said Matthew Achak, president and founder of FCR. “The city of Salisbury and the surrounding area present many unique opportunities for FCR, and we are looking forward to bringing new and exciting work to the region. Salisbury has a large pool of talented and hard-working people we feel are the perfect match for our business. We are confident it will provide us with plenty of good candidates who have the skills we are looking for.”