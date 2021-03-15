Efforts to bring first community park to northwest Concord continue

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Northwest region of Concord is one of the fastest growing areas of the city. It is also one of the most underserved areas in terms of access to public parks and recreational programming. Concord City Council made it a goal fill this need, and the Parks and Recreation Department is now seeking the public’s input on two design concepts to influence the direction and development of the first community park for Northwest Concord.