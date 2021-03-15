Cheerwine surprises Food Lion customers in store, pays grocery bill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury-based Cheerwine made life a little sweeter for a number of customers in a Food Lion store in Charlotte last week by paying their bill at checkout.
According to a news release, Cheerwine surprised approximately 35 shoppers at a Food Lion in the 3200 block of Eastway Drive in Charlotte by paying for their groceries. A team with the family-owned soft drink delighted shoppers by telling them they “owed zero dollars on their grocery bills” in celebration of Cheerwine Zero Sugar’s debut on shelves this month.
Shoppers also went home with a free two-liter bottle of Cheerwine Zero Sugar and a bag with Cheerwine goodies.
Cheerwine also created smaller moments of “cheer” for Food Lion patrons by handing out Cheerwine Zero Sugar samples and a number of gift cards to customers shopping throughout the store prior to surprising customers by covering their grocery bills.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.