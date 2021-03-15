Alexander County deputies arrest man wanted for sex crimes in Rowan County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday, Alexander County Sheriff’s deputies were conducting a traffic check point on Millersville Rd. near the intersection of Old Charlotte Rd when they encountered an individual identified as Maynor Javier Yanez. According to Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman, Basquez operating a motor vehicle without a drivers license. Addresses were found for him to be in California as well as Catawba County.
A check for outstanding warrants of Mr. Basquez revealed that he was wanted in Rowan County for felony kidnapping, statutory rape of a child less than 15, 2 counts of felony first degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 2 counts of felony third degree exploitation of a minor. He was also shown to be out on a $100,000.00 bond for similar charges.
Alexander deputies said that further investigation revealed that Mr. Basquez was also in possession of 8.5 grams of methamphetamine, 1.5 grams of heroin and a large quantity of cash.
Basquez was arrested on the Rowan County warrants and placed under a 1 million dollar bond.
Charges are being issued in Alexander County for felony possession of schedule 2 methamphetamine, felony possession of schedule 1 heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The investigation is continuing.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.