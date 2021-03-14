VACCINE TEAM: Is four weeks too long to get second Pfizer shot?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Just this week, President Biden said he plans to have all adults eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.
That brings us to this question:
“I have already got my first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. My second dose appointment is 4 weeks away. Will it still be effective?” – Ricky
The answer is yes. Ideally, you would get the second Pfizer dose 21 days after your first dose. But health officials say you can get your second dose up to six weeks after your first dose. So four weeks should be OK.
