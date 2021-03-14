Unsettled weather and more rain chances for the week ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly cloudy skies continue overnight into Monday with a better chance for widespread rain Monday night into early Tuesday.
Monday will be our coolest day of the week with high temperatures in the upper 50s for Charlotte and the Piedmont and mid-40s for the mountains.
A First Alert has been issued for Monday night into early Tuesday due to the chance for widespread, soaking rain and the possibility for a little wintry mix in the mountains by daybreak Tuesday.
Tuesday morning low temperatures will range from around 40 degrees in Charlotte, to the lower 30s in the mountains. Tuesday afternoon high temperatures will be around 55 degrees.
Another First Alert has been issued for late Wednesday into Thursday for another round of widespread rain and the chance for some (possibly strong) thunderstorms. St. Patrick’s Day Wednesday will be milder with high temperatures in the upper 60s and the chance for some scattered rain late in the day.
The bulk of the widespread rain and possible thunderstorms, develops Wednesday night into Thursday, with Thursday high temperatures around 70 degrees.
Cooler temperatures return for Friday into the weekend, with high temperatures in the lower 60s for Friday and mid to upper 50s for the weekend. There is the chance for a few spotty rain showers for Friday and the weekend as well.
The spring equinox is officially at 5:47 AM on Saturday, March 20.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
