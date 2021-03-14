Several First Alerts for the week ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rain we avoided last week will catch back up with us in the new work week.
Today will be mainly cloudy and highs will be close to 70° in the afternoon. There’s a 20% chance for a few showers.
Tonight’s low will fall to the mid 40s. The rest of the day will be cooler than we have gotten used to. Highs will only reach the upper 50s. Showers will move in late in the day. There’s a First Alert from Monday evening into the morning on Tuesday. There could even be a few showers left around during the day on Tuesday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s.
We will warm up a tad as we move into Wednesday. With highs in the upper 60s, rain will again move in on us late in the day. Another First Alert has been issued for more rain late Wednesday into Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 70s.
Friday and Saturday look a bit more settled. There’s a 20% chance for a shower either day. Highs will be in the mid 60s on Friday and the upper 50s on Saturday.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
