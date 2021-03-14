Salisbury officer arrested after alleged assault, breaking and entering

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury police officer is facing a felony after he allegedly broke into a home and assaulted two individuals.
According to warrants obtained by WBTV, officer Malik Byrd. 23, from Huntersville, broke into a home off Wilcoy Road in Rockwell around 11:30 p.m. Saturday with the intention of hurting one person. Officers said Byrd and his cousin assaulted one man, punching him in the head and chest.
The warrants also report Byrd grabbed a woman by the arm, pulling and pushing her. They also say he grabbed the woman’s cell phone out of her hand when she was trying to call 911.
He was off-duty during the incident.
Byrd turned himself in Sunday and was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office with felony breaking and entering, one count of simple assault, one count of assault on a female, and one count of interfering with calling 911.
He was hired by the department in 2018 and is now on administrative leave with pay.
“Officer Byrd’s recent arrest and a previous incident involving another officer are two isolated incidents which in no way reflects the character of the men and women of the Salisbury Police Department,” the department wrote in a media release.
All officers employed by the department will be going through an ethics retraining, according to the release.
He is being held without bond and will go before the magistrate at 9 a.m. Monday.
Byrd’s arrest comes just two weeks after the police department was already facing criticism for its treatment of K-9 Officer Zuul.
Police said the woman told them Byrd had called her and asked who was at her house and that he and his cousin were on their way over.
The woman told police she stepped out onto the back porch and tried to lock the door as she closed it to keep Byrd from going inside the home.
She told officers Byrd had been drinking and he was upset because she wouldn’t tell him who was inside.
The woman told Byrd she was going to call 911, and Byrd grabbed her arm, took her phone, and told her that she was not going to call the cops, according to police.
The woman told officers Byrd forcefully shoved her out of the doorway, and went into the bedroom to confront another man, police said.
Officers said the woman told them she tried to step in between Byrd and the other man, and Byrd then grabbed her arms and pushed her out of the way.
Then, according to officers, Byrd and his cousin assaulted the man.
Warrants have been issued for Byrd’s cousin, Kiante Cotton, for simple assault and for breaking & entering with intent to terrorize/injure.
Byrd turned himself in Sunday morning at about 10 am and was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under no bond pending a Court Hearing.
Rowan County Deputies have asked Durham Police to check the address of Cotton, a 23 year old Black male from Durham, but as of Sunday afternoon, but no arrest have been made.
