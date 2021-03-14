Police: Gaston Co. man set house on fire with occupant still inside

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Bessemer City man is in jail after police say he set a person’s house on fire while they were still inside.
Gastonia police were called to a house off South Calvary Street around 8 p.m. Saturday. When they got there, they found a woman’s house damaged by fire, extending from the back porch to the roof and a back outside wall.
Officers arrested Desmond Ray Hunter hours later. He has been charged with first degree arson and first degree attempted murder. He is being held without bond.
Police say the fire was intentional, and that he used an accelerant when lighting it.
Details regarding injuries and how the two know each other have not yet been released.
Officials say there is about $10,000 worth of damage to the home.
This is an active investigation. More details will be released as they become available.
