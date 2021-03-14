North Carolina school system apologizes for racist hashtags

WAXHAW, N.C. (AP) - School officials in North Carolina have apologized after racist hashtags were displayed on a classroom Twitter wall as part of a Civil War assignment for fourth graders.
Kimberly Morrison-Hansley is a member of the Union County NAACP chapter.
She told The Charlotte Observer that the students at the Waxhaw Elementary School were assigned to write tweets and hashtags that people living in North Carolina during the Civil War might have written.
Students came up with hashtags such as “Slavery for Life.”
In a statement, the Union County Schools said the assignment was unacceptable. Officials said the school system is developing training sessions for all employees to address diversity, equity and inclusion.
“Today I was made aware of an elementary school assignment about the Civil War that was racially insensitive and not appropriate,” Union County Public Schools Superintendent Andrew Houlihan said on social media. “I want to be clear: any type of assignment such as this is unacceptable. We are taking this matter very seriously and will ensure this doesn’t happen again. We are actively dev. PD to address diversity, equity and inclusion and rec. that lessons such as these have no place in any @UCPSNC school. We are addressing this matter and sincerely apologize to our Ss, staff, families and community.”
