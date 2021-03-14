Lowcountry 20-year-old with autism celebrates milestone at work

In the post, Michael said in part, “Proud of my son for reaching his 4th anniversary working for Publix Super Markets! He has learned so much from working and his self-confidence has grown tremendously as he’s mastered new skills in his first job... My son happens to be autistic, in the same way that he’s blonde, slender, and unintentionally funny. He’s also a valued member of his team because his employer ensures that he receives the training and support he needs to succeed.”