‘It feels somewhat normal’: Fans return to Spectrum Center arena as Hornets beat Raptors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What’s that sound?
It’s the sound of fans cheering for the home team inside Spectrum Center for the first time in more than a year.
The Charlotte Hornets hosted the Toronto Raptors Saturday night, with an added touch -- 3,000 fans were allowed inside to watch the game.
The last time the general public was permitted inside the arena was March 7, 2020, before the coronavirus was declared a global pandemic.
Fans, including Ryan Bridges, a nine-year season ticket holder, finally get to watch new off-season pick-ups in Gordon Hayward and Lamelo Ball, who have the Hornets in playoff contention.
“I’m looking forward to seeing LeMelo Ball in person. I’ve been really impressed by the team in general. It has been an exciting brand of basketball,” Bridges said.
For Bridges, being back in the Spectrum Center feels normal after the pandemic has provided a punch for more than a year.
“I’m super excited. It has been over a year,” Bridges said. “It feels somewhat normal, to finally be able to see live basketball.”
Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Feb. 24 that North Carolina would allow more fans into sporting events, including up to 30 percent at indoor venues, which includes the Spectrum Center, which holds a capacity of more than 20,000.
The Hornets announced on March 3 that fans can fill the arena at 15 percent capacity.
The Hornets did allow 500 frontline workers from Novant Health to attend Thursday’s game against Detroit.
However, Saturday’s game was the first in which tickets were sold to the general public.
“It’s exciting,” said Hornets President of Basketball Operations Fred Whitfield. “We’ve been preparing all year for tonight, to bring our fans back. Our executive team, on the business side, has been working tirelessly for a year, working on protocols, making sure we transformed our arena to make our fans feel safe.”
The Hornets defeated the Raptors Saturday, 114-104, in their first game in front of a crowd since the start of the pandemic.
They are 19-18, and are currently sitting in 7th place in the East.
The Hornets have implemented these safety measures and protocols:
- Face Masks Required: All fans over the age of 2 are required to wear a face mask that completely covers their nose and mouth at all times while inside Spectrum Center. The only exception is when fans are actively eating or drinking. Neck gaiters, bandanas or masks with valves or vents are not permitted.
- Socially Distanced Seating: Tickets will be sold in pods of 1-4 seats throughout Spectrum Center. Please note that there is a limited amount of one- and three-seat pods. Each pod will have a six-foot radius surrounding it to maintain proper social distance. Seats not available for use will be clearly marked. Fans are to remain in their pod only and not relocate to other seats. Additionally, guests must maintain six feet of social distance at all times within Spectrum Center, including standing in lines at entrances or concession stands, using elevators or escalators, and walking on the concourse.
- Mobile Ticking: In an effort to eliminate shared touch points, all tickets this season will be mobile. Access to tickets for Hornets games will be available by downloading the Hornets App. Fans who purchase tickets through Ticketmaster.com or the Ticketmaster App will also be able to access mobile tickets through the Ticketmaster App. The Spectrum Center Box Office will be closed. Fans will purchase their tickets online or by phone.
- Contactless Ordering & Payment: Spectrum Center has created a 100% cashless experience at all concession stands and retail locations in an effort to eliminate the numerous shared touch points through cash transactions. The Hornets App has been expanded to allow guests to order and pay for concessions and retail items on mobile devices while utilizing express pick up.
- Guest Health Screen: Before entering Spectrum Center, all guests and staff must complete a COVID-19 health screen, which will be available through the Hornets App. Passing the health screen questionnaire is a required for entry.
- · Concessions: In partnership with Levy, a new, limited menu has been developed, featuring Grab & Go options. Spectrum Center food offerings will be individually wrapped and packaged, as will condiments, utensils, napkins and straws. Fans may only consume food at their seats or at designated locations on the concourses.
- · Entry & Exit Procedures: To ensure the safety of fans, Spectrum Center will implement a timed entry system and a staggered egress at the end of each game. There will be designated entry times and zones for fans in an effort to remain socially distanced and reduce congestion. Prior to each game, ticket holders will receive an email communication with entry times and zones. At the conclusion of each game, fans will be directed to specific doors and stairwells based on their seat locations.
- Touchless Security: Spectrum Center has updated its security protocols at all entrances to include magnetometers and X-ray machines for touch-free bag checks. In an effort to reduce wait times upon entering the arena, it is recommended that guests do not bring bags to the games. The only bags allowed in Spectrum Center are tote bags, diaper bags and purses, smaller than 14″X14″X6″.
- Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hornets have been constantly examining, evaluating and improving Spectrum Center’s cleaning, sanitation and air filtration systems in order to provide the safest environment for fans, employees and players.
Spectrum Center was the first arena in North America and is currently one of only three NBA arenas to earn both the GBAC STAR and WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations & Management, a pair of third-party certifications that evaluate cleaning protocols, disinfecting techniques and infectious disease prevention. Along with previous procedures that were previously in place, the Hornets have implemented the following:
- Air Filtration & Purification: The Hornets have worked with industry experts to increase Spectrum Center’s levels of air filtration and purification. The arena has installed MERV-13 or better filtration and maintains optimal building conditions for virus control, including humidity levels between 40-60%.
- Honeywell Partnership: Additionally, the Hornets have partnered with global and industry leader Honeywell to improve indoor air quality. Honeywell’s Healthy Building Dashboard integrates with Spectrum Center’s automated system to provide analytics around indoor air quality performance, while monitoring temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide, particle matter values and more.
- Cleaning & Disinfecting Procedures: The Hornets are undertaking enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures – based on CDC recommendations – throughout the facility. Some measures include: increasing concentration and frequency of deep-cleaning efforts in high-touch/high-traffic areas, using EPA-approved disinfectant, utilizing electrostatic sprayers and fogging technology within public areas on a daily basis and third-party evaluation of cleaning and disinfecting procedures by infection control specialists.
- Sanitizing Stations: Spectrum Center has increased the number of touchless hand sanitizing stations throughout the arena, including all concession locations, elevators and entrances.
- Plexiglass Dividers: For the safety of everyone involved, clear plastic dividers have been installed at locations where team members and guests interact, including security checkpoints at all entrances and checkout locations at concession stands and in the Hornets Fan Shop.
“We want to be safe, coming back to a safe environment,” Bridges said. “The team has done a great job. It has been a pleasant experience.”
