‘I’m very excited that I took it’: Thousands of people signed up to get vaccinated at Johnson C. Smith

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Johnson C. Smith University and Atrium Health are bringing thousands of North Carolinians one step closer to being fully vaccinated.
Atrium Health’s mass vaccine event this weekend is set to give 6,000 people their first and final dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Appointments are filled at this time, but were made available for frontline health care workers, people 65 and older, and frontline essential workers like educators and childcare staff.
“I just took the vaccine and I feel good and I’m very excited that I took it,” said Ronnie Hill who got the vaccine.
Hill is a frontline essential worker in the food and agriculture industry. He said he looks forward to traveling but also knowing his chances of getting the virus are lower.
Hill and his wife both had COVID-19 last year.
“Well, I had the COVID-19 [virus] and then it made me feel [really] bad but I’m so excited to take this right here,” Hill said.
UNC Charlotte employees also shared their excitement, saying this came at the perfect time as more students and staff prepare to come back to campus.
“It makes me feel a lot safer for when we return to campus when campus returns to almost full capacity in the fall,” said UNCC instructor and advisor Candice Stickle.
“I haven’t seen my students since last March, a year when we shut down, so that’s truly exciting also to be able to gather with family,” said UNCC instructor Daniel Alston.
Hill said he’s aware many Black people are still on the fence and hesitant about the vaccine.
As of March 11, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 16.4% of Black people are at least partially vaccinated compared to 75.4% of White people.
Hill said he’s working to convince his daughter and others to get their shot as a step towards being better protected from the virus.
“Take the vaccine, it don’t hurt, it don’t take long, just go in there and get it,” Hill said.
Vaccine appointments continue Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All appointments are booked at this time.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.