Person shot, killed in northeast Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide after a person was shot to death Sunday in northeast Charlotte.
Police say the shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Delta Lake Drive.
Officers told WBTV they have two people of interest, and they aren’t looking for any additional suspects.
Police believe the people involved in the shooting have ties to the neighborhood but were likely passing through.
No other information was provided.
