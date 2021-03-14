Deadly March shooting in northeast Charlotte classified as justified homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have classified a March deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte as a justified homicide.

When the incident initially unfolded, CMPD said they interviewed the shooter but did not charge this person as the investigation continued.

The shooting happened on March 14 around 5 p.m. on Delta Lake Drive. The victim in the case, who was pronounced dead on scene, was identified as 18-year-old Milton Howard.

The next day, CMPD said homicide unit detectives interviewed the subject responsible for the shooting.

Police say the subject was cooperative throughout the investigation, and detectives did not have information or evidence to indicate any other parties were involved in the incident.

On July 29, CMPD detectives classified this case as a justified homicide.

Police say the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and concurs with the detectives’ decision not to charge anyone in this case.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.