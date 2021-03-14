Duke tells undergraduate students to ‘stay-in-place’ due to rise in COVID-19 cases on campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina university is telling its undergraduate students on campus to “stay-in-place” for a week to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Duke University sent a letter to its students warning them about the uptick in coronavirus cases on campus.
Undergraduate students are asked to stay-in-place, beginning at midnight on March 14, until 9 a.m. Sunday, March 21.
“This action is necessary to contain the rapidly escalating number of COVID cases among Duke undergraduates, which is principally driven by students attending recruitment parties for selective living groups,” Duke said in a letter to students.
School officials say in the past week, more than 180 students are in isolation for a positive COVID 19 test, and an additional 200 students are in quarantine as a result of contact tracing.
“This is by far the largest one-week number of positive tests and quarantines since the start of the pandemic,” Duke officials said.
The school said it will provide an update on Thursday, March 18.
This is what it means:
- All in-person courses including lab classes will shift to remote-only delivery. There will be VERY few exceptions to this; if you are enrolled in a course with an exemption, you will receive direct communication from your instructor or dean.
- Undergraduates working in laboratories may not participate in laboratory activities this week.
- Students living in Duke-provided housing (including Avana, Blue Light, and the Washington Duke) must remain in their residence hall room or apartment at all times except for essential activities related to food, health, or safety.
- Students living off-campus in the Durham area are not permitted on campus, except to participate in surveillance testing, seek medical care at Student Health, or pick up grab-and-go food orders at the Crown Commons express pick up (5 minute limit).
- Common spaces such as the Bryan Center, Brodhead Center, and other campus buildings will only be open to residential students for essential activities (for example, food or package pick up), and only during limited hours. Details and open hours will be posted on the Keep Learning site.
- Additional details for on-campus and off-campus students are included below the signature.
“If this feels serious, it’s because it is,” Duke officials said. “This stay-in-place period is strongly recommended by our medical experts. Violations of these requirements will be considered a violation of the Duke Compact and will be treated as such; flagrant and repeated violations will be grounds for suspension or withdrawal from Duke.”
Earlier this week, Duke pulled out of the Atlantic Coast Conference Basketball Tournament because of a positive coronavirus test and the resulting quarantining and contact tracing.
