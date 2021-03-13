VACCINE TEAM: What should we do if we got two different vaccines on our first and second doses?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention makes it clear, the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are not interchangeable. But mix-ups happen.
If you realize you have gotten two different mRNA vaccines for your first and second dose, this is what the CDC says is most important. As long as you had your second dose within 28 days of the first shot, you do not have to get a third shot.
The CDC does not recommend mixing the vaccines. One way to ensure you get the same vaccine is to schedule your second shot when you get your first. Right there and then!
They will give you a card that indicates which mRNA vaccine, Moderna or Pfizer, you got on the first dose. They are supposed to make sure your second shot is the same.
