Mild weekend - rain returns next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After hitting 80° on Friday, we won’t be quite that warm this weekend. We will still be running above average though. With more clouds than sun, highs will reach the upper 60s today and the mid 60s on Sunday. There is a small chance for a few showers either day. Lows tonight will only fall to the mid 40s.
Don’t forget to spring forward this evening!
Next week will be cooler and more unsettled. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will only reach the upper 50s. That means we will drop back below the average high of 62°. Overnight lows will remain in the mid to upper 40s. There is a First Alert for late Monday into the first part of Tuesday. Rain is likely. the biggest impact looks to be a wet Tuesday morning commute.
Another First Alert has been issued for late Wednesday into Thursday. While much of the day looks dry on Wednesday, another chance for rain arrives late in the day and lasts into the day on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70s on Wednesday and the mid 60s on Thursday.
We will begin to dry out by Friday. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
