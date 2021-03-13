Lincoln County woman back in the United States after living in Italy during pandemic

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County resident Rebecca Ross is finally back in the United States after spending most of the coronavirus pandemic in Italy.
Ross was working to get her master’s degree at the Milano Fashion Institute in Milan, Italy. In March of 2020, Italy implemented strict restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Ross spent weeks confined to her apartment, and said she was only allowed to leave to get groceries.
“I went through a lot of hard times and tough times by myself,” said Ross in a Zoom interview with WBTV Wednesday evening.
She previously told WBTV that a lot of her time was occupied by studying, reading and Netflix.
She said the restrictions eased up during the summer of 2020, and she was able to do some regional traveling with friends, but eventually constraints were reinstated during the winter months. She finally returned home to North Carolina at the end of February 2021.
“I just decided my internship was done and wanted to see some family and friends while I could before I started to start my new job so that’s why I decided to come back now,” said Ross.
She said COVID-19 testing in foreign countries made getting flights home difficult. Now that she is back in the United States, being around Americans has been overwhelming. She said the restrictions she lived under in Italy were much stricter than the COVID-19 protocol she’s experienced in the United States.
“I’m not used to having this much contact with people because we were still in such tight restrictions when I left (Italy), that I would see like one or two people maybe a week. I was still living pretty much alone,” said Ross.
The Lincoln County woman said that while her days of isolation were very difficult, she does not regret her decision to ride out the pandemic in Italy and feels she is a better person for doing so.
“Being forced into that isolation, you learn a lot about yourself and I learned to slow down and appreciate a lot of things in my life and so I’m very happy that I stayed and I’m very appreciative of the time that I was put in lockdown even though it was hard,” said Ross.
The Lincoln County woman said she is now in New York City getting ready to start a new job in the fashion industry. She said that despite her experience during the pandemic, she has hopes of returning to Italy one day.
