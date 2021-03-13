High school announcer blames diabetes for racist remarks toward girls who kneeled during national anthem

“I just want to remind you that there is no room in this world for hate and I am so sorry that you are having to go through this and be on the other end of those hateful words,” said art teacher Tauri Sims. “But I want you to know that you have 100% support from your school, from your teachers at your school, from your community. We love you, we are proud of you. Just keep doing what you are doing because you are doing a wonderful job.”