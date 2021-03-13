A few rain showers for Sunday with multiple First Alerts next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Daylight Saving Time returns overnight, so make sure you turn your clocks AHEAD one hour before you go to bed tonight. Sunrise Sunday morning will be at 7:35 am, and sunset Sunday evening will be at 7:31 pm.
Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight into Sunday with a few passing rain showers possible. Sunday morning will start off with morning low temperatures around 50 degrees with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s. The NC mountains can expect Sunday afternoon temperatures in the mid-50s.
Mostly cloudy skies continue for Sunday night into Monday with a better chance for widespread rain Monday night into early Tuesday.
Monday will be our coolest day of the week with high temperatures in the upper 50s for Charlotte and the piedmont, and lower 40s for the mountains.
A First Alert has been issued for late Monday into early Tuesday, due to the chance for widespread, soaking rain and the possibility for a little freezing rain and sleet by daybreak Tuesday.
Tuesday morning low temperatures will range from around 40 degrees in Charlotte, the to the lower 30s in the mountains. Tuesday afternoon high temperatures will range from the mid to upper 50s.
Another First Alert has been issued for late Wednesday into Thursday, for another round of widespread rain, and the chance for some (possibly strong) thunderstorms. St. Patrick’s Day Wednesday will be milder, with high temperatures in the upper 60s, with Thursday high temperatures around 70 degrees.
Cooler and drier conditions develop Friday into next weekend, with high temperatures in the mid-60s for Friday, and around 60 degrees for next weekend.
The spring equinox is officially at 5:47 am on Saturday, March 20.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
