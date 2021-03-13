Charlotte non-profit study shares impacts of COVID-19 pandemic on Latino immigrant communities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Camino Community Center in Charlotte is researching problems and providing solutions on how to better serve the Hispanic and Latino population.
As of March 11, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting that 2.7% of the state’s Hispanic population is fully vaccinated compared to 11.4% that isn’t.
In February, Camino surveyed 422 people, 20% of whom reported being undocumented. They found that 68% of Latinos were likely to get the vaccine in contrast to the common belief the population doesn’t want the vaccine.
Executive Director Sharisse Johnson says through their research they’ve narrowed the low vaccine rates down to two factors.
“It was lack of the trust in the vaccine and behind that lack of education,” Johnson said.
That’s why Johnson says they’re providing information in the language and manner that people understand. They’re also sending out educational videos and taking calls daily about the vaccine.
“We can’t treat the Latino population the same the way we’re treating other populations because everybody is specific,” Johnson said. “They have a specific need and we need to provide our population with stuff and education in their language, the way they receive it and giving them information the way they need to make informed decisions.”
Other barriers to the vaccine that respondents reported include transportation, language, immigration status, uncertainty if the vaccine will help, and lack of insurance.
Camino’s research and evaluation department along with Dr. Keri Revens found that there was a strong need for this data to be collected because there was little updated research on the immigrant population.
“Existing data on the Latino communities are often administered by academic or government institutions… such data may not be representative of local immigrant communities, especially those in geographical areas with a high proportion of undocumented immigrants,” Revens said.
Through their research studies, they found that 77% of participants reported their household income decreased. Additionally, they found that many lost their medical benefits and insurance.
Camino reports that 89% of respondents experienced stress due to COVID-19 and 75% reported that their physical health was affected due to the pandemic.
“Covid-19 has brought out the physical health needs and now the behavioral health needs,” Johnson said.
This is why they’re partnering with faith-based organizations and other community partners to get help to those that need it most.
“We’re bringing boxes of food, we’re doing assessments, we’re doing screenings, we’re giving them information, doing COVID testing,” Johnson said.
Camino Community Center is partnering with Mecklenburg County Health Department to give the COVID-19 vaccine to 200 people Saturday, March, 13.
