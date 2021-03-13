Cabarrus County Board of Education votes unanimously to begin Plan A learning

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Board of Education has unanimously approved a plan allowing middle and high school students to attend school four days a week, starting April 13.
Students will now have the option to attend school in Plan A (four days a week in-person with Fridays remote), or Plan C (full remote learning).
Plan B, the hybrid schedule of two days in-person learning and three remote, will no longer be an option.
“As a Board, we are excited that we now are able to allow middle and high school students additional in-person instruction,” said Cabarrus County Board of Education Chair Holly Grimsley in a statement released on the board’s website. “I am also encouraged by the spirit of collaboration and teamwork displayed to develop this plan so quickly.”
The decision comes a month after multiple protests were held with teachers and community members voicing concerns about students returning to school.
The students who are in grades Pre-K through 3, those receiving services through Exceptional Children, English Language Learners, 504 and McKinney-Vento programs, will still attend in-person four days a week.
Students in the fourth and fifth grades are scheduled to transition to Plan A on March 15.
The decision was made during a called meeting March 12, following the announcement of the Reopen Our Schools Act of 2021.
Cabarrus County’s plan is a joint effort among its Board of Education, district staff and the Cabarrus County Schools COVID-19 Task Force.
Commitment forms will be sent home March 15 for students in middle and high school. Parents will select Plan A or Plan C for their child. These forms have to be turned in by March 18.
April 12 will become a teacher workday to allow preparations for students to return April 13.
“I echo Board Chair Grimsley’s excitement and am grateful for the collaborative efforts of all involved,” said Interim Superintendent Brian Schultz. “We are fortunate to have had input from our students, staff and community to help inform and guide our planning for this transition.”
