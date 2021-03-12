Woman killed in Lancaster County house fire

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed in a fire in Lancaster County early Friday morning, according to emergency officials.
The fire started just after 2 a.m. at a home on South Potter Road east of Lancaster. A neighbor called the fire in.
“Efforts were made to locate the victim but were initially unsuccessful,” the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. Firefighters say they were unable to get into the front door because it was blocked by a couch.
Firefighters later located the woman near a door on the opposite side of the home. The woman had some burn injuries, officials say, and it appeared that she was trying to escape.
The fire was controlled in an hour. Fire officials believe the woman was the only person at the home when the fire started.
No names have been released. The fire remains under investigation and a cause has not been determined.
