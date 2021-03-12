Weekend turns a bit cooler ahead of rainy workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny skies will turn partly cloudy as high temperatures soar to the upper 70s this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures in the mid 50s overnight. A couple passing showers can’t be ruled late Friday night into early Saturday morning a cold front slips over the Carolinas.
Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will remain in place through most the day Saturday. While temperatures will take a step back Saturday afternoon, only reaching the mid 60s albeit still slightly above average.
Sunday will be similar to Saturday, but the entrance of warm air could push highs back to the upper 60s and lower 70s during the second half of the day.
The cold front that moves through tonight will stall out south of the WBTV viewing area. So, rain chances aren’t high, but a few scattered showers can’t be ruled out during the weekend especially in the north of I-85.
A First Alert is in effect for Monday evening into Tuesday as widespread rain moves through the area. Most neighborhoods should expect no more than a half inch of rainfall. The best chance for rain will be overnight Monday through the first half of the day Tuesday. This round of wet marks the start to an unsettled pattern that will continue through the week.
Highs will fall below average into the 50s Monday and Tuesday before return to the 60s Wednesday and Thursday.
Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 14 at 2:00 a.m., so remember to move your clocks ahead by one hour before bed Saturday night as we “spring forward.”
Today also marks 28th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1993. More snow fell in a 24-hour period in North Carolina than ever recorded and 300,000 homes were left without power.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
