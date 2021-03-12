WARNING: Jackson’s water is still not safe to drink

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s now week four of the water crisis in the city of Jackson. Across the city, many taps are again flowing but the water is still not safe to drink.
The city is still under a boil water notice but Thursday public works officials said that the majority of the city has some water pressure.
There are still areas with low water pressure and those are mostly in neighborhoods at higher elevations.
The city is hoping federal relief funding will be provided soon so they can make upgrades to the city’s aging water system.
Dr. Charles Williams, Jackson’s city engineer said, “We’re going to utilize that money for both our water system and for our waste water systems. So we’re going to utilize that money to the maximum in order to improve our local water treatment facility water distribution system and our waste water collection system. We really hope that those funds will come very soon.”
The city will need two consecutive days of good testing results before the boil water notice can be lifted. They’re hoping they can get their first samples to the health department this weekend.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.