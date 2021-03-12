Voting underway to rename Barringer Academic Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Barringer Academic Center’s new name has been narrowed down to three choices, and the public is asked to vote for their favorite.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board has discussed changing the building’s name since October after the white supremacist ties of the school’s namesake, Osmond L. Barringer, came to light.
The final choices for the center’s new name are Samuel Banks Pride, Charles Parker and Charles Sifford.
The community can vote for their favorite and share their thoughts through a survey accessible at bit.ly/baccommvote.
Voting is underway through 11:59 p.m. March 18.
Each person can only vote once.
There will be an opportunity for those who don’t have access to the internet to call the school to discuss their preference.
The survey’s results will be shared with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education, who will review the results and determine the new name this spring.
