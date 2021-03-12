VACCINE TEAM: Will we need to get vaccinated every year like we do with the flu shot?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As we mark the first anniversary of the day The World Health Organization declared a global pandemic, many scientists say we have learned a lot about the coronavirus. Still, there is so much we don’t know.
From the beginning of the pandemic, a vaccine was always the hope that life would go back to how we knew it, pre-pandemic.
Some people, who were not vaccinated, got COVID 19 twice. That is why the vaccine is so important. Because the vaccines are relatively new in a real-life scenario, researchers and scientists say they are still studying how long vaccines can protect us.
According to an article published by Johns Hopkins Medicine, all the current COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers continue to develop “booster” shots.
So there is a chance a COVID-19 vaccine might become a part of our annual medical routine, but that is yet to be determined.
