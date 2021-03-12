VACCINE TEAM: Will I have to show proof of my underlying medical condition to get my shot in Group 4?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The WBTV Vaccine Team has received great questions from those of you who are in Group Four under North Carolina’s vaccination rollout plan.
Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday some people in Group Four would be able to start getting their shots a week earlier than the rest of Group Four. People with underlying health conditions and people living in congregate settings can get shots starting March 17.
A viewer asked the WBTV Vaccine Team: Will I have to show proof of my underlying medical condition to get my shot?
The Vaccine Team asked Mecklenburg County Public Health Medical Director, Dr. Meg Sullivan, that question during a virtual media briefing today. The doctor said the county is relying on people’s honesty.
So the answer is; no. If you have an underlying medical condition and qualify for the first phase of Group Four, you will not be asked to show medical records about your condition, according to Mecklenburg County’s Health Medical Health Director.
Please keep the questions coming. Here’s where to send yours—vaccine Team question.
