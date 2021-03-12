Two promoted to new positions at Salisbury Police Department

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Police Department (SPD) Lieutenants Lee Walker and T. Justin Crews have been promoted to captain and criminal investigations commander/public information officer (PIO), respectively.
Walker most recently led criminal investigations and simultaneously served as the department’s PIO. His law enforcement career spans over 25 years, beginning with the Appalachian State University Police Department. He began his service with SPD in 2002. His previous responsibilities included supervision of the patrol division, training, and recruitment.
As one of the two captains in the department, Walker will manage patrol operations.
Walker holds the designation of Master Police Officer and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Catawba College. He also has more than 3,000 hours of specialized law enforcement training, and was a past board member and president of the Rowan County Peace Officer’s Association. He is a specialized instructor for both Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and Davidson Community College.
Crews, a Salisbury native, has nearly 25 years of law enforcement experience. Before his career with SPD, he was a part-time deputy with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department in various roles. Upon joining SPD, he was assigned to the K-9 squad, where he remained for nine years. Crews also served in a supervisory role in the narcotics and recruitment divisions
In April of 2019, he was promoted to lieutenant, and assigned as the Charlie and David patrol teams supervisor.
Crews holds an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Stanly Community College and bachelor’s degree from Charleston West Virginia University. He has also earned a general, intermediate and advanced certificate from the North Carolina Justice Education and Training division.
Crews can be reached at his desk at (704) 216-7545, via cell phone at (704) 798-5660 or via email at tcrew@salisburync.gov.
