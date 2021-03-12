Rozier comes up big late as Hornets down Pistons 105-102

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J Washington had 20 points and nine rebounds, Terry Rozier hit some big shots down the stretch and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Detroit Pistons 105-102 to get back to .500 for the first time since Jan. 13.
Rozier and Gordon Hayward each had 17 points and Cody Zeller chipped in with 15 points and a key rebound for Charlotte.
Rozier scored Charlotte’s final eight points.
Jerami Grant had 32 points on 11-of-24 shooting for the Pistons.
