‘More hope to live longer’: People in high-risk category relieved to get vaccine earlier than expected

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Starting Wednesday March 17, people with serious underlying health conditions can start getting vaccinated.
The state moved the group up from its original start date on March 24.
It gives relief to people like 63-year-old Bob Bratton who is fighting cancer.
“I was diagnosed with cancer of the bile duct stage four because it spread to my liver,” he said.
Six months ago Bratton says he was given one to three years to live.
He’s hoping the vaccine will change that.
“Something that just gives me longer, longer to live, more hope to live longer,” he said.
On March 17, Group 4 vaccinations begin.
Those eligible include people with medical conditions that put them at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, as well as people living in congregate settings
Health officials are still vaccinating Groups 1, 2 and 3.
They say the supply won’t be there immediately, but they are optimistic.
“I mean we’re talking about hundreds of thousands, so our allocation will not be there,” Nikki Nissen with Novant Health said. “But we expect that people will get appointments on the 17th and after.”
Bratton is determined to be one of those people to get the shot the day he’s eligible.
The move to his group comes one week earlier than first announced.
“One week for me, people in our condition, makes a difference,” he said. “We need a shot today, not one, not two weeks from now, we need it today.”
He says he can only get it on an off week from chemotherapy, which happens to be next week.
He’s not missing his chance at a shot of protection and hope.
“I’m gonna beat these odds, by the grace of God,” he said. “Miracles happen.”
Bratton is working with his doctor to get an appointment close to his Catawba County home.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.