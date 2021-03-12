Molly’s Kids: 16-year-old Allie McDaniels gets her vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Allie McDaniels is one of our longtime #MollysKids who has had a particularly rough last few months. Her mom, Elizabeth, just sent this photo from their home in Statesville, with these words:
“16-years old and her first Pfizer vaccine down. She has never been so excited to get a shot! My girl is ready to see family and friends again, and ready to not be scared. She said she wants to hug people again. We just had to share this picture.”
(Allie was able to receive her vaccine because she has home health care coming to her home, and has for more then a year. That put her in a qualifying group.)
If you don’t want a vaccine or have hesitancy -- as many do -- that’s absolutely your choice. If you do want to get the vaccine, North Carolina today announced that part of Group 4 will now be eligible starting March 17th. Find out more about that, HERE.
The Good, the Bad, and the Always Real. For Allie (and her mom), a moment that looms large and feels emotionally exciting.
-Molly
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.