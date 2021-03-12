Mecklenburg County offering free COVID-19 home disinfecting service to eligible residents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Mecklenburg County residents over age 60 can now request a free COVID-19 disinfecting service at their home.
The county’s Department of Social Services is partnering with Bio-One to offer a free, one-time COVID-19 professional disinfecting service to eligible residents.
Participants must be:
- A resident of Mecklenburg County
- 60 years of age or older
- Able to leave their home for approximately one hour while services are rendered
Bio-One will apply a CDC/EPA-approved chemical to all surfaces, doorknobs, handles, light switches and high traffic areas of the home. Mecklenburg County officials say the chemical is safe for pets and children.
“While there is no cleaning method that guarantees total elimination of the virus, Bio-One’s cleaning protocol can help reduce the spread and threat of coronavirus,” county officials say.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 980-314-6800 or email SFA-Events@MecklenburgCountyNC.gov. Appointment slots are limited.
Services will be provided until funds are exhausted.
