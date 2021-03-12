Man charged with attempted murder after shooting left one hospitalized in Chester Co.

Upon investigation, deputies arrested Malik Stewart in connection with the shooting. (Source: Chester County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff | March 12, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST - Updated March 12 at 10:27 AM

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man is charged with attempted murder after a shooting left one person hospitalized in Chester County.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man getting shot in the Circle Drive area of Richburg on Thursday around 6:30 p.m.

Upon investigation, deputies arrested Malik Stewart in connection with the shooting.

Stewart was taken to the Chester County Detention Center and will be charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.  

The victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill with a single gunshot wound. Deputies say the victim is in good condition.

