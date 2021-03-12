Low rain chances but cooler weekend temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll enjoy one more unseasonably warm day around the WBTV viewing area with afternoon readings well into the 70s under partly sunny skies.
Rain chances will remain low this evening with mild temperatures in the 60s before backing off to the 50s again overnight.
Heading into the weekend, there are going to be some changes. A weak, back-door front is forecast to drift out of Virginia tonight, perhaps triggering a stray shower north of I-40 overnight before the front slides south on Saturday.
Our temperatures will slide backward a bit over the weekend, but still remain above average for most neighborhoods. Both days will bring more cloud cover but just a very small shower risk. There’ll be many more rain-free hours than not and so if you’re making outdoor plans, you should be OK.
A First Alert has been hoisted for early next week, as wet-weather chances ramp up late Monday into Tuesday as a more widespread rain unfolds across the region. Chilly 50s are forecast Monday before the more seasonal 60s return for Tuesday. Another round of widespread rain looks to arrive late Wednesday into Thursday, so another First Alert is likely is in order.
Today also marks 28th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1993. More snow fell in a 24-hour period in North Carolina than ever recorded and 300,000 homes were left without power.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
