Lancaster County welcomes three K-9s

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office now has three K-9s.
Daisy Mae is a two and a half year old female purebred bloodhound who was previously donated to the sheriff’s office. She has been certified in man-trailing by the National Police Bloodhound Association.
Deputy Joseph Minors is Daisy Mae’s handler, but they have not yet been certified as a unit. They are scheduled to attend the association’s 40-hour man-trailing training and certification class later this year. The certification will be followed by 32 hours of field evaluation by a qualified instructor from the association.
Jack and Sultan are the newest additions to the sheriff’s office family. Both are Belgian Malinois, which are also known as Belgian Shepherds.
Jack is 16 months old, and Sultan is two years old. Jack’s handler is Deputy Victoria Crowley, and Sultan is handled by Deputy Andrew Soler.
Jack and Sultan were obtained from a private breeder in Europe with the assistance of the American Society of Canine Trainers.
“We are pleased to add these new law enforcement tools to our agency,” said Sheriff Barry Faile in a press release. “We have contemplated this for a long while. These K-9s will move us forward with our mission of providing efficient, innovative, and professional law enforcement services to our community.”
All three handlers are responsible for the dogs at all times; they live with the handlers, who ensure the dogs are properly fed, watered, groomed, and vetted.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.