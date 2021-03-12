Lake Wylie homicide case to be featured in Saturday 48 Hours episode

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - CBS’s 48 Hours will explore a 2018 Lake Wylie homicide in which a woman is convicted of killing her husband by poisoning his drink with eye drops.
WBTV covered the investigation from its beginning, to when 53-year-old Lana Clayton pleaded guilty in 2020, and was sent to prison for 25 years.
Saturday night, Peter Van Sant and 48 Hours explores the use of tetrahydrozoline, a chemical found in eye drops, as a murder weapon. And, how Steve Clayton’s murder nearly went undetected.
“The call now is to have tetrahydrozoline part of any toxicology because sadly in many counties that is not among the chemicals that can be detected in your basic toxicology,” Van Sant said in an interview with WBTV’s Kristi O’Connor.
You can watch the 48 Hours investigation “The Eye Drop Homicide” Saturday night on WBTV at 10/9c.
