Information on each COVID-19 vaccine including their ingredients

(WBTV) - As COVID-19 vaccines are authorized and then recommended for use in the United States, it will be important to understand what is known about each vaccine.
The CDC will provide information on who is and is not recommended to receive each vaccine and what to expect after vaccination, as well as ingredients, safety and effectiveness.
Currently, three vaccines are authorized and recommended to prevent COVID-19 (CLICK EACH VACCINE NAME FOR MORE INFORMATION):
Vaccine Types
- Understanding How COVID-19 Vaccines Work - Learn how the body fights infection and how COVID-19 vaccines protect people by producing immunity. Also see the different types of COVID-19 vaccines that currently are available or are undergoing large-scale (Phase 3) clinical trials in the United States.
- COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines - Information about mRNA vaccines generally and COVID-19 vaccines that use this new technology specifically.
- Viral Vector COVID-19 Vaccines - Information about viral vector vaccines generally and COVID-19 vaccines that use this new technology specifically.
Vaccines in Phase 3 Clinical Trials
As of February 27, 2021, large-scale (Phase 3) clinical trials are in progress or being planned for two COVID-19 vaccines in the United States:
- AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
- Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
Learn more about U.S. COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, including vaccines in earlier stages of development, by visiting clinicaltrials.govexternal icon.
