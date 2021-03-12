How the health divide impacts the infant mortality rate in North Carolina's rural areas

“With people being laid off from jobs and things like that, of course material supplies are necessary. But also COVID has brought a lot of disconnect, so we are trying to bring more connection to families and just remind them that they are supported and that they have people in their corner and knowing what to expect when you are pregnant or when you have a newborn,” Boughman said. “Burke County itself is 515 square miles and so we are spread out from one end to another - it could take you a little bit to get there. And so we do see a lot of families who have transportation issues, they don’t have a vehicle and they can’t come to us.”