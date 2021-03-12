Guns, drugs and pipe bombs seized leading to arrests in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies seized guns, drugs and pipe bombs while making arrests in Lancaster County.
Edward Blair Hamilton, 41, was arrested on the morning of March 6 and charged with several offenses including an assault, drug law violations, and possession of explosive devices.
At 12:43 a.m., Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area near Hamilton’s home to respond to a complaint by a man that he had been assaulted by Hamilton.
The victim was reportedly visiting a woman of the home. Deputies say Hamilton wanted the victim to leave and attempted to assault the victim with a stick. The victim ran away and heard gunshots behind him, according to authorities.
Deputies went to the house and found Hamilton, the woman, and three others there. Deputies found fired cartridge cases on the front porch and learned Hamilton had reportedly fired a pistol.
Hamilton was taken into custody and the other occupants of the home were escorted outside. While deputies were clearing the house they observed what appeared to be illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia in the house and secured the house while a search warrant was sought.
An investigator and a member of the Drug Task Force arrived with the search warrant and began to search the house.
A .380 caliber pistol believed to have been fired by Hamilton was found in his bedroom along with suspected meth and two tablets believed to be Tramadol. A single tablet suspected to be Oxycodone was found on a table in the living room.
A locked plastic storage box was also found in Hamilton’s bedroom which contained three small items which appeared to be “pipe bombs” constructed from PVC pipe along with items which could be used to make pipe bombs including PVC pipe, tape, shotgun shells, fireworks, and fuses.
Upon discovering these items officers backed out of the house and called for assistance from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Bomb Squad.
Members of the squad arrived and removed the fully constructed pipe bombs to the firing range off Lynwood Drive. One of the devices was discovered to be inert and the two live devices were disarmed.
Hamilton was taken to the Lancaster County Detention Center where warrants charging him with assault and battery first degree, possession with intent to distribute meth, possession with intent to distribute Oxycodone, possession with intent to distribute Tramadol and three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in proximity of a school or park were served upon him. Bonds totaling $60,000 were set on the charges.
A General Sessions Court bench warrant for failure to appear had been outstanding and was also served on Hamilton.
Tuesday, three additional warrants charging Hamilton with two counts of possession of a destructive device and one count of possession of materials for making a destructive device were served on him. Bond was set at $3,500.00 on each of those three charges.
Hamilton remains in jail.
Additional items were found in the back bedroom of the house believed to have been occupied by Sheena Marie Jenkins, 35, Gary Wayne Carter, 44, Christopher Perry Polston, 34 and Jeffrey Wayne Whitaker, 41.
The items included suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and marijuana. Digital scales and smoking pipes were also found in that bedroom.
Warrants charging Jenkins, Carter, Polston, and Whitaker with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of Oxycodone, and three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in proximity of a school or park were obtained and are outstanding.
Polston was arrested Friday and was reportedly in possession of suspected heroin and meth. He was also charged with possession of heroin and possession of meth. He has not yet had a bond hearing.
“One crime quickly led to another during our investigation of this assault call. Our deputies stepped into a dangerous situation due to the presence of the pipe bombs, which were real. Thankfully they recognized the danger, retreated to safety, and called for assistance to deal with the explosives. We appreciate the quick response and the expertise of SLED in removing these items and making them harmless,” Sheriff Barry Faile said.
All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
