Former Clemson football player found asleep with gun in lap, arrested in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A former Clemson University football player was arrested after police found him asleep with a gun in his lap in Rock Hill.
Officers responded to Mays Court in Rock Hill around 3 a.m. for a call about a suspicious vehicle.
Police then found 20-year-old Derion Kendrick sleeping in a vehicle with a gun on his lap.
Kendrick was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, as state law requires the gun to be in a lockable compartment unless you have a concealed weapons permit which police say Kendrick did not.
“He was located asleep in his girlfriend’s vehicle with a black Glock 19 9mm semi-automatic pistol sitting in his lap,” the warrant states. Kendrick does not have a concealed weapons permit, according to the arrest warrant.
Police say Kendrick was given a personal recognizance bond Friday morning.
The former Tigers football player was also issued a citation for possession of marijuana.
Kendrick played high school football at South Pointe High School in York County, and has been off Clemson’s team since late February. It’s not clear if he is still a student at the school.
He was a first-team All-ACC player last season who played in nine games, with eight starts. He signed with Clemson in the class of 2018 as a five-star recruit.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.