A few weekend rain showers, with a First Alert for early next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few rain showers possible through the weekend. Saturday morning low temperatures will start off in the lower 50s, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-60s.
Sunday will start off in the upper 40s, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s. Even though we are not anticipating a washout this weekend, I would have a rain jacket or umbrella with you if you head outdoors.
A First Alert has been issued for late Monday into Tuesday, with widespread rain developing. There are still questions regarding rain coverage and rainfall amounts, yet this will be our next best chance for a good soaking rain.
Monday is expected to be cooler, with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Tuesday will stay cool, with high temperatures around 60 degrees.
Scattered rain showers are possible into St. Patrick’s Day Wednesday of next week, with high temperatures around 70 degrees. More rounds of rain are possible for Thursday, with afternoon high temperatures staying around 70 degrees.
Friday should feature more sunshine, with high temperatures back in the mid-60s.
This Sunday, March 14th, Daylight Saving Time returns, as we turn our clocks forward one hour. Currently, sunset is around 6:30 pm, yet by Sunday evening, sunset will be around 7:30pm, and gradually getting later for the months ahead.
The spring equinox is officially at 5:47 AM on Saturday, March 20th.
Have a great weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.