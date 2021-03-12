Crime Stoppers: Police release new photos of men wanted in uptown shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have released new photos of two men wanted in connection to a robbery and shooting in uptown Charlotte.
The incident happened Saturday, January 23 at the Uptown 550 apartment building near the intersection of Stonewall Street and Caldwell Street.
Police said two men confronted an individual inside of the building and attempted to rob him.
“What happened was the victim got on the elevator. The two suspects they were already on the elevator. When the suspects got to the victim’s floor, the victim then exited the elevator and they then attempted to rob him,” explained Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
Johnson said the victim intentionally fumbled his keys so he could make a getaway, but he did not escape uninjured. Shots were fired and the alleged victim was hit.
“The victim ended up being shot twice, once in the hand and in the leg, and it’s very unfortunate, but he’s lucky to be alive today due to those gunshots,” said Johnson.
The detective said the alleged assailants took the victim’s keys and stole his car. Surveillance images show the suspects in the apartment elevator and with the stolen vehicle. The car was later recovered, but the men haven’t been found.
“It is rare to see incidents like that occur around that time, especially at established apartment complexes like this,” said Johnson.
The detective said it is unclear if the violent robbery attempt was an isolated incident.
“We’re not sure if this was a random incident or if this was a targeted victim. Hopefully, when we arrest these suspects we can find out,” said Johnson.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.