2020 crime numbers show drop in violent crimes and property crimes in Salisbury

“Our community has worked hard over the past few years to reduce crime and these numbers prove those efforts were successful. While we still have a lot of work to do, I think we can feel proud of the progress made toward reducing crime in Salisbury. The Salisbury Police Department is a community policing organization that values our partnerships, without the strong support of our residents and visitors we would not have seen this positive shift in these crime trends, SPD Chief Jerry Stokes said.