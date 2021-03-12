2020 crime numbers show drop in violent crimes and property crimes in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Overall crime in Salisbury in 2020 was more than 20% lower than the five year average for several categories, according to figures released by the Salisbury Police Department.
According to the numbers, there was an average of 1800.4 incidents of overall crime in Salisbury between 2015 and 2020. During the year 2020 that number was 1425.
Property crime was also below the average over the last five years. The average since 2015 was 1585.2 incidents of property crime per year, while in 2020, the total was 1239, a decrease of 21.9%.
Some specific incidents of violent crime have seen an increase. Cases of aggravated assault increased in 2020 to the point that it raised the five year average for such cases. In 2020 there were 127 cases of aggravated assault, 2.25% higher than the five year average of 124.2 cases.
Other numbers from 2020 show numbers that for the most part, have been trending downward:
- There were 6 homicides and 1 undetermined cause of death reported in 2020, up from 2 in 2019. The 2016-2018 average was 8.2.
- Reported rape cases dropped from 15 in 2019 to 7 in 2020, below the 2016-2018 average of 12.
- Robbery cases dropped in 2020 from 69 in 2019 to 46 in 2020, below the 2016-2018 average of 74.
- Cases of robbery with a firearm dropped from 40 cases in 2019 to 26 in 2020, below the 2016-2018 average of 37.
- Shooting into an occupied dwelling cases increased in 2020 to a total of 33, up from 23 in 2019. The 2016-18 average was 24.3.
- Assault with a gun cases increased from 39 in 2019 to 42 in 2020, below the 2016-18 average of 45.7.
- Commercial burglaries increased from 45 in 2019, to 64 in 2020. That is still below the three year average of 72.7 incidents.
- Residential burglaries dropped from 167 in 2019 to 106 in 2020, well below the three year average of 256 incidents.
- Larceny from motor vehicles was also down, dropping from 298 in 2019 to 242 cases in 2020.
- Auto theft increased from 92 in 2019 to 102 in 2020, slightly above the three year average of 101.7.
- The top five locations of property crime in Salisbury in 2020 include Walmart with 219 cases, making up 80% of the total in the top 5 locations. Lowe’s Home Improvement was next with 18 cases and 6%, Sheetz had 13 cases, 5%, Rack Room had 13 cases, 5%, and Big Lots with 12 cases, making up 4% of all property crime.
- The same locations measured against all property crime in Salisbury would show Walmart with 17.8%, Lowe’s with 1.4%, Sheetz 1%, Rack Room, 1%, and Big Lots 1%.
“Our community has worked hard over the past few years to reduce crime and these numbers prove those efforts were successful. While we still have a lot of work to do, I think we can feel proud of the progress made toward reducing crime in Salisbury. The Salisbury Police Department is a community policing organization that values our partnerships, without the strong support of our residents and visitors we would not have seen this positive shift in these crime trends, SPD Chief Jerry Stokes said.
