Counties work together to arrest two suspected meth traffickers

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Caldwell and Burke county sheriff’s offices have worked together to arrest two suspected methamphetamine traffickers.
Summer Coleman of Granite Falls and Tesla Ledford of Hickory were both arrested March 10 and charged with multiple counts of trafficking in methamphetamine. Both were taken to the Caldwell Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.
They were arrested after a vehicle stop. Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Pancho alerted to the car, where deputies found about 80 grams of meth and $1,646.
According to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines, the two had about $12,000 worth of meth.
“There is zero tolerance for a drug dealer. If you’re going to distribute methamphetamine in our neighborhoods, then be prepared to face the consequences,” said Caldwell County Sheriff Alan Jones.
