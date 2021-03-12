545 college athletes urge NCAA to pull championships from states that ban transgender athletes

“This is another attempt to strip trans folks in this country of their fundamental human rights to exist and to play on a sports team as kids,” said Anne Lieberman, the director of policy and programs at Athlete Ally. “As folks who work in sports and are committed to social justice, (we) have to figure out a way that everyone can be included. And that means making sure that the people who are most impacted by these policies, by these conversations, have an actual seat at the table when these discussions are taking place.”